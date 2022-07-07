Hellenic Cables to Deliver Inter-array Cables for Hai Long 2 & 3 Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

Hellenic Cables has signed an exclusivity and capacity agreement (ECA) to supply 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories for the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Hai Long offshore wind farm project in Taiwan will comprise two offshore wind farms (OWFs), Hai Long 2 (HL2) and Hai Long 3 (HL3), with a total installed capacity of 1,044 MW.

This is one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farms jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte Ltd, and Mitsui & Co.

The project will be located 40-50 kilometers off the Changhua coast with a water depth of 35-55 meters. HL2 is split between two sub-wind farms, HL2A with a maximum installed capacity of 300MW and HL2B with a maximum installed capacity of 232MW. HL3 has a maximum installed capacity of 512MW.

Under the ECA, Hellenic Cables will supply approximately 140 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories. The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece. The manufacturing is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2024 for Hai Long 2 and in Q4 of the same year for Hai Long 3.



