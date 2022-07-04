Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Adds Another Well to Odfjell Drilling's Semi-sub Rig Scope

July 4, 2022

Credit: Odfjell Drilling

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has exercised further work for Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Deepsea Stavanger now has six remaining wells to be drilled which are expected to occupy the rig into Q2 2023. Equinor has the opportunity to exercise further wells under the continued optionality mechanism signed with Odfjell Drilling in May 2021.

"The day rate is similar to the current contract and a notable performance incentive rate in addition shall apply when wells are delivered safely and ahead of target. Integrated services are provided through the contract and compensated separately," Odfjell Drilling said.

Deepsea Stavanger is a sixth-generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible delivered in 2010.


