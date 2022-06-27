Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets Nod for Norwegian Sea Wildcat Drilling

June 27, 2022

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)
The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Norwegian oil company Equinor has been granted a drilling permit to drill the exploration well 6607/12-5 in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway.

The well site is located in the production license 943. 

The drilling permit was granted on June 24, and the well is expected to be spudded in August. 

Equinor, as the operator of the offshore license, with a 30% stake, will use Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig for the drilling of the wildcat.

Equinor's partners in the block are DNO Norge (30%), Sval Energi (30%), and Aker BP (10%).




Drilling Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Attacks Crimean Offshore Platform for Second Time
Drilling
Cidade de Vitoria FPSO - Credit: MarineTraffic.com

BW Energy to Buy Saipem FPSO in Brazil for $73M
Energy

Sponsored

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Esvagt's ERRV Wins Three-year Charter with Eni

Esvagt's ERRV Wins Three-year Charter with Eni

Apache, Shell Win Offshore Exploration Blocks in Uruguay

Apache, Shell Win Offshore Exploration Blocks in Uruguay

Denmark to Move Hesselø Offshore Wind Farm Southward

Denmark to Move Hesselø Offshore Wind Farm Southward

Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 11MW Wind Turbines for 913MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 11MW Wind Turbines for 913MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine