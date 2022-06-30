Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seajacks to Assist with Hook-up and Commissioning of Dogger Bank Substations

June 30, 2022

Credit: Seajacks
Offshore installation contractor Seajacks said Wednesday it had signed three new contracts for work on the 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm in the UK.

Dogger Bank will use one of the Seajacks self-propelled NG2500X class jack-up vessels to accommodate technicians during the offshore substation platform hook-up and commissioning on all three phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm construction.

The contract will start in Q2 2023 and will see the vessel return to the wind farm in both 2024 and 2025.

Blair Ainslie, Seajacks CEO said: “We are delighted that Dogger Bank Wind Farm has awarded these contracts to Seajacks UK. Our self-propelled NG2500X jack-up vessels are a tried and tested method of minimizing weather downtime when commissioning offshore substation platforms. 

Ainslie said that, prior to the contract starting, Seajacks, a subsidiary of Eneti, would further optimize the vessel for substation work by boosting the onboard accommodation to a total of 140 persons.

"This new investment in the vessel will maximize local and UK content, because we will undertake the upgrade works at PD Ports Teesport UK facility. The project will also be managed by the onshore teams who work out of our Great Yarmouth headquarters," he said.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind farm site is located in the North Sea, 130km off the North East coast of England. Once fully operational, it will be able to power 6 million UK households. When completed, the Dogger Bank wind farm will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm

The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni Plenitude.

North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe


