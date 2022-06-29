Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eidesvik Offshore Names Cotgrove as New CFO

June 29, 2022

Helga Cotgrove - Credit: Eidesvik Offshore
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has named Helga Cotgrove as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 

Cotgrove will join Eidesvik Offshore October 1, 2022 at the latest. She has more than 20 years of energy sector finance experience in various roles within M&A, strategy, tax, finance, accounting, and auditing. She comes from the position as CFO in Norsk Solar AS. 

Cotgrove previously worked as Halliburton's director of corporate development in Houston, where she was in charge of global M&A deals.

Cotgrove holds a degree in accounting and auditing and an MBA in Management control from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH). She is also a state-authorized public accountant in Norway.

Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik said: "Helga’s extensive financial experience makes her a great addition to Eidesvik’s top management team. I am very pleased to welcome her to Eidesvik, where she will play a key role in the further development of the company.”

Cotgrove said:"I am very excited to become a part of Eidesvik’s proud history. The company has a strong reputation as a pioneer within new environmental technologies, and I look forward to contribute to the company's strategy of being a market leader within green offshore vessels.” 

The Company’s Finance Manager Lars Tufteland Engelsen will assume the role of interim CFO from August 1, 2022. This follows the announcement on April 8, 2022 that Tore Byberg will step down as CFO on July 30, 2022 to take up the role of CFO at Waterise AS.

