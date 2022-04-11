Eidesvik Offshore CFO Resigns to Join Waterise

Tore Byberg has tendered his resignation from his position of EVP & CFO of the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore.

Byberg will leave Eidesvik and become CFO of Waterise AS, a company offering sustainable subsea water desalination globally.

Eidesvik will start the process of identifying a successor. Byberg will remain in his current role in Eidesvik during his 3-month notice period, and will assist the company in the transition period.

"We would like to thank Tore Byberg for his valuable contributions to Eidesvik, and wish him the best of luck in his new position," Eidesvik Offshore said.