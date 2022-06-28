Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 14MW Offshore Wind Turbines for RWE's Polish Wind Farm

June 28, 2022

File image: Siemens Gamesa
File image: Siemens Gamesa

German renewable energy company RWE has selected Siemens Gamesa as the preferred supplier for its F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind project in Poland.

RWE will use 25 of Siemens Gamesa’s flagship SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines for the 350 MW wind farm. Also, the companies signe a service agreement for the wind turbines.

Subject to the final investment decision, construction works could start as early as 2024. 

Once fully operational, F.E.W. Baltic II, RWE's first offshore wind farm in Poland, will be able to produce enough electricity to supply the equivalent needs of around 350,000 Polish households.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind at RWE Renewables said:"Offshore wind is gaining a real momentum in Poland and we want to be one of the key drivers by developing, constructing and operating further wind farms off the Polish coast.”

According to the press release issued this week, the agreement with RWE for its F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind farm will contribute to Siemens Gamesa’s ongoing cooperation with the Polish wind power supply chain with the average yearly purchases of the goods and services in Poland equal to more than 250 million euros.

For the operation and maintenance of its F.E.W. Baltic II project, RWE has chosen the Port of Ustka. With the planned service station in the Polish port, RWE intends to contribute to the local economy and society by creating up to 50 new jobs in the long run. It is expected that the service station will be ready by 2025. RWE plans to serve its wind farm for at least 25 years from this port.

Poland does not have any offshore wind farms yet, however, according to Wind Europe, the country has set a target to install around 6 GW by 2030 and 11 GW by 2040 in the Baltic Sea, and the first offshore wind farm could enter into operation as soon as 2026.

Energy Industry News Activity


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy
© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Attacks Crimean Offshore Platform for Second Time
Drilling

Sponsored

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Baker to Head BOEM's Office of Renewable Energy Programs

Baker to Head BOEM's Office of Renewable Energy Programs

Offshore Wind Vessels Get 'Vessel of National Interest' Designation by U.S. MARAD

Offshore Wind Vessels Get 'Vessel of National Interest' Designation by U.S. MARAD

Black Sea Gas Platform Launched Offshore Romania Despite War Risks

Black Sea Gas Platform Launched Offshore Romania Despite War Risks

Express Engineering in 5-year MWD, LWD Supply Deal

Express Engineering in 5-year MWD, LWD Supply Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine