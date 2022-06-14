Bourbon Extends Support for Construction at BP's GTA Hub

Bourbon Mobility said it has been tapped to provide additional support Saipem for the construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal, with the chartering of two vessels, the Sirocco FSIV (Fast Support Intervention Vessel) and the Surfer 2609.

The multipurpose vessel Bourbon Sirocco allows for both the management of crew changes and the routing of regular supplies. It has a large deck space, with a capacity of 200 tonnes and 60 seats for passengers, while being fast and of an ideal size to evolve according to local maritime conditions. As part of its mission, the vessel performs three supply runs a week between Dakar and the Hub (120 nautical miles from Dakar).

The Surfer 2609, a 26-meter personnel transport vessel with a 50-seat passenger cabin, provides two to three runs per week and reinforces the initial scheme based on the Bourbon Sirocco alone. Initiated in 2021, the project will last several more months.

"The flexibility and adaptability demonstrated by Bourbon Mobility's teams, and in particular the crews of the two vessels, are key to the success of this contract," said Rhodri Williams, project manager at Saipem. "We are working hand in hand to best complete our project and make it a success."

François Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility, said, "It is a source of pride for our company to accompany Saipem on this key project of the Tortue Ahmeyim field. We are doing everything possible on a daily basis to deliver operational excellence with the highest safety standards, through competent crews and vessels adapted to our client's needs."