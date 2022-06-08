Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Output Bump for North Sea Bittern Field after Well Intervention

June 8, 2022

Triton FPSO - Credit: Dana Petroleum
Triton FPSO - Credit: Dana Petroleum

UK North Sea-focused oil and gas company Tailwind said earlier this week that successful well intervention had been completed at the Dana-operated Bittern Field.

The Bittern field produces oil via the Triton FPSO, located in block 21/30, approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen.

"On well PA-A2, new perforations were added to the upper reservoir and a water shut-off plug in the lower reservoir section delivering an increase in oil rate of c. 3,000 boe/d above the pre-existing oil rate of c. 1,000 boe/d," Tailwind Energy said.

Dana had been a non-operated partner in the Bittern field since 2010, holding a 4.73% stake in the field until the acquisition of Hess’ 28.3% share in 2012. 

The Bittern oil and gas field is located in Blocks 29/1a and 29/1b, 22 km southeast of the Triton FPSO. The field was discovered in 1996 and has been developed through five production wells and two water injection wells via a subsea tie-back to the Triton FPSO. First production was in April 2000.


Credit: Tailwind Energy

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity FPSO Production UKCS


