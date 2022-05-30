Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Centrica Set to Complete $1.1B Sale of Spirit Energy's Norwegian Assets

May 30, 2022

Statfjord field - Credit:Øyvind Hagen/Equinor
Statfjord field - Credit:Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

UK-based electricity and gas supplier Centrica said Monday that all conditions for the sale of its subsidiary Spirit Energy’s Norwegian assets to Sval Energi AS and Spirit Energy’s interests in the Statfjord field to Equinor ASA for an initial headline consideration of $1.1 billion had been satisfied. The completion of the transaction is expected to occur on 31 May 2022.

As part of the transaction, originally announced on December 8, 2021, all decommissioning liabilities associated with the assets - approximately £800 million (USD 1 billion) -  will also transfer to the buyers. The final headline consideration may rise to $1.2 billion dependent on commodity prices.

"Spirit Energy will now focus on maximizing the delivery of its gas production for the UK, repurposing assets for the energy transition and decommissioning activities," Centrica said.

Sval Energi said in December that the acquisition would add around 40,000 boe/d of production at the closing of the transaction, as well as additional resources that will take Sval’s total production to 60,000 boe/d by 2023. Plateau production from the combined company is expected to reach 60,000 boe/d in 2023.

Sval will acquire 45 licenses (6 operated), including 7 producing fields (2 operated) and several developments and exploration opportunities.

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Mergers And Acquisitions


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Cap Tom/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Sanctions $2.5B Crux Gas Field Development Offshore...
Energy
Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Rig Rates Lifted by Pandemic Recovery,...
Deepwater

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

ConocoPhillips Slashes Slagugle Discovery Size Estimate After Appraisal Well Dud

ConocoPhillips Slashes Slagugle Discovery Size Estimate After Appraisal Well Dud

ACCIONA Energía Buys Into French Floating Wind Tech Firm Eolink

ACCIONA Energía Buys Into French Floating Wind Tech Firm Eolink

Ørsted Still Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Roubles. Says Gas Supplies Could be Cut

Ørsted Still Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Roubles. Says Gas Supplies Could be Cut

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of Norwind Breeze Vessel

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of Norwind Breeze Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine