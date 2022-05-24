Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

May 24, 2022

Credit: Seajacks
Credit: Seajacks

UK-based offshore wind turbine installation firm Seajacks, owned by Eneti, has revealed the names of the two next-gen offshore wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) ordered last year by Eneti.

The two new NG-160000X vessels will be known as Nessie and Siren, in line with the Seajacks tradition of naming vessels after mythological sea creatures. They also have a Zaratan, a Kraken, a Scylla, a Hydra, and a Leviathan in their fleet.

Nessie got its name from the Loch Ness Monster, affectionately known as Nessie, which is a creature in Scottish folklore that is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. The iconic Loch Ness is one of the largest and deepest expanses of water in the UK.

For the Siren, Seajacks said: "In Greek mythology, Sirens were unique creatures who were generally depicted as part woman and part bird. Being part bird, they had unbelievably beautiful voices, which it was said that no person could resist. Merciless, the Sirens used their songs to lure sailors to the rocky shores of their home, where the sailors were drowned and eaten by the monsters. The Siren’s call is one best left unanswered.

The new high specification GustoMSC NG-16000X vessels will be joining the Seajacks fleet in 2024 and 2025.

Both vessels are currently under construction in Daewoo, South Korea, and will be fitted with high-capacity 2600t at 31m radius cranes, allowing the installation of 14MW+ offshore wind turbines.


Renewables Offshore Wind Offshore Renewable Energy Industry News Vessels Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: bphoto/AdobeStock (illustration only)

Construction Permit Granted for 640 MW Swedish Kriegers...
Credit: Simply Blue Group

Simply Blue Group Plans to Build Two Gigawatt-scale...


Trending Offshore News

Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Eni, TotalEnergies Start Drilling on Cronos-1 Prospect...
Drilling Rigs
Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf and Sleipnir crane vessels - Credit: Heerema

Brouwershaven to Resign as CEO of Heerema to Focus on New...
People

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

Karoon Energy, Enauta Terminate Exclusive Talks over Atlanta Oil Field Deal

Karoon Energy, Enauta Terminate Exclusive Talks over Atlanta Oil Field Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine