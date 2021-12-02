Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eneti Orders Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for $326M

December 2, 2021

(Image: NOV)
(Image: NOV)

Eneti, an offshore wind installation company in the making, said Thursday it had entered into a binding agreement for the construction of one Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (“WTIV”).

The company, formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers, ordered the first WTIV from South Korea-based builder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) back in May.

Now, the company has exercised an option it held with DSME for the construction of one more  WTIV. The contract price is $326.0 million, and the vessel will be delivered early in the second quarter of 2025.

The jack-up unit is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC and includes a 2,600 Ton Leg Encircling Crane to be supplied by the Dutch crane maker Huisman.

The vessel will be capable of installing up to 20 Megawatt turbines at depths of up to 65 meters of water, and it can be adapted to operate on the alternate fuels of LNG or Ammonia.

Activity Vessels Asia Shipbuilding Offshore Energy Europe Industry News Offshore Wind

Activity
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Strike Mero 4 FPSO Charter Deal
Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

