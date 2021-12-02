Eneti Orders Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for $326M

Eneti, an offshore wind installation company in the making, said Thursday it had entered into a binding agreement for the construction of one Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (“WTIV”).

The company, formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers, ordered the first WTIV from South Korea-based builder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) back in May.



Now, the company has exercised an option it held with DSME for the construction of one more WTIV. The contract price is $326.0 million, and the vessel will be delivered early in the second quarter of 2025.

The jack-up unit is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC and includes a 2,600 Ton Leg Encircling Crane to be supplied by the Dutch crane maker Huisman.

The vessel will be capable of installing up to 20 Megawatt turbines at depths of up to 65 meters of water, and it can be adapted to operate on the alternate fuels of LNG or Ammonia.