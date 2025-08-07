Geo Sessions 2025

Last year, Geo Sessions brought together over 5,300 registrants from 159 countries, with attendees representing education, government agencies, consulting, and top geospatial companies like Esri, NOAA, Airbus, Planet, and USGS. At this year's Geo Sessions, NV5 is raising the bar with a focus on artificial intelligence, thermal imaging, and hyperspectral capabilities, technologies that are transforming how organizations see, understand, and act on geospatial data.

“Last year’s sessions proved there’s a huge appetite for actionable geospatial knowledge,” said Dan Gruidel, Director, NV5 Geospatial. “This year, we’re taking it further, focusing on technologies like AI, thermal, and hyperspectral that are already reshaping how organizations work.”

What's New in 2025:

Artificial Intelligence in Action: Learn how AI is helping automate classification, accelerate analysis, and deliver decision-ready results sooner in lidar and SAR pipelines.

Thermal for Operational Awareness: Watch how thermal data is enhancing monitoring of utilities, infrastructure, and environmental conditions.

Hyperspectral for Deeper Insight: See how hyperspectral imaging is revealing new layers of information for mineral exploration, vegetation health, and climate monitoring.

Event Details:

September 16–18, 2025 | 9:00–11:00 AM ET daily

Virtual and Free to Attend

Recordings Provided to All Registrants

Each day features a specific geospatial technology:

Day 1 Lidar: AI and ML in point cloud processing, with guidance from RIEGL and other industry leaders.

AI and ML in point cloud processing, with guidance from RIEGL and other industry leaders. Day 2 SAR: Practical applications for disaster response and infrastructure monitoring, with global perspectives from e-GEOS and USGS.

Practical applications for disaster response and infrastructure monitoring, with global perspectives from e-GEOS and USGS. Day 3 Spectral: Pushing the envelope with hyperspectral analytics and thermal integration, with case studies from Airbus and other leaders.

Register here.