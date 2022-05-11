Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP Hires Subsea 7 for Pipeline Installation Gig Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

May 11, 2022

Credit: Subsea 7
Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 said Wednesday it had secured a sizeable contract with the British oil major BP offshore Trinidad and Tobago. 

Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million. The contract is for work at the TOPR project in water depths of up to 280 feet (85.3 meters). 

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will be responsible for the installation of a 96 kilometers 12-inch pipeline, associated shore approach, and diver tie-in spools. 

Front end engineering and design (FEED) is underway, and the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation scope is scheduled to begin this month. Project management and engineering will take place in Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas. 

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said: "We are honored to have been selected for the fast-track delivery of the TOPR project, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with BP.”

Subsea Pipelines Caribbean Energy Activity

