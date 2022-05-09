Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK CMA Says Noble Corp, Maersk Drilling Proposal Could Alleviate Competition Concerns over Merger

May 9, 2022

Noble Hans Deul - Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com
Noble Hans Deul - Credit: OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractors Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling are making progress with regards to the completion of their proposed merger transaction, as the UK Competition and Markets Authority said Monday it might accept the two companies' proposed solution to alleviate competition concerns.

Namely, the CMA said in April it had found that the Noble Corp. and Maersk Drilling merger could increase operating costs for oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea, and that the deal raised competition concerns in the supply of jack-up rigs for offshore drilling in northwest Europe - the area comprising the UK, Denmark, and the Netherlands. 

Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation acknowledged they might need to sell certain offshore rigs in the North Sea to obtain antitrust clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, and have submitted remedy proposals to the UK CMA to address competitions concerns identified by the CMA, which include the divestment of certain jack-up rigs to a suitable purchaser.

Noble Drilling and Maersk Drilling have proposed selling the rigs Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble, including all related support and infrastructure that the buyer will need to run the remedy rigs as an effective standalone business. Relevant offshore and onshore staff are expected to transfer with the remedy rigs.

On this basis, Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation said they would seek to reach an agreement with a  potential purchaser regarding the sale of the remedy rigs under the remedy proposal. The UK CMA will need to consider the purchaser a suitable purchaser.

In a statement on Monday, the CMA said there were "reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA under the Enterprise Act 2002."

The duration and outcome of the UK CMA review process remains uncertain. If the UK CMA accepts a Remedy Proposal, the closing of the transaction is expected to occur in mid-2022. 

"[Noble Corp. and Maersk Drilling] believe that the financial and strategic rationale underpinning the transaction remains intact and compelling for all stakeholders irrespective of the divestment of the Remedy Rigs. The parties’  estimated annual run-rate cost synergies goal also remains unchanged.  Further, the Parties do not intend to change the exchange ratio agreed between them for purposes of the transaction," the offshore drillers said in a joint statement.

The transaction has been unconditionally approved by the competition authorities in Brazil, Norway, and the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

Mergers & Acquisitions Drilling Rigs Europe Activity Drilling Industry News

Related Offshore News

Stena IceMAX - Credit: Iulian Hirlea - MarineTraffic.com

Energean Makes Commercial Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
Ocean Apex - Credit: Brian Scott/MarineTraffic.com

SapuraOMV Set to Spud Kanga-1 Well Offshore W. Australia


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Western Gas: Equipment Mobilization Starts ahead of...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: Woodside

East Timor Aiming for Greater Sunrise Offshore Gas Field...
Australia/NZ

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

CTV Ordered for Vineyard Wind Project in the US

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

Digital Twins, AI to Help North Star's SOV Fleet Boost Efficiency, Cut Emissions

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine