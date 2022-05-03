Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PXGEO Activates Second OBN Crew for CGG Project in North Sea

May 3, 2022

Credit:PXGEO File Photo
Credit:PXGEO File Photo

Marine seismic company PXGEO said Tuesday it was activating a second Ocean Bottom Node crew for a seismic acquisition project in the North Sea.

"CGG has awarded this work to PXGEO as part of a hybrid streamer and ocean bottom node project, with a duration of approximately three months," PXGEO said. No further details were shared.

In June 2021, PXGEO acquired Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

The acquisition included a substantial ocean bottom node inventory,  handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property, and project backlog.

Kwasi Kwarteng - UK Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ©UK Government

Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Credit: Petrobras

Credit: DEME

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Otto Candies Orders FibreTrac Offshore Crane from MacGregor

Edda Wind's Newbuild CSOV Sets Off for Sea Trials

SRJ's Proposed Acquisition of STATS Falls Through

Intelatus: U.S. Offshore Wind Picking Up Speed

