Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

June 29, 2021

Seabed Geosolutions' Manta OBN - Credit: Seabed Geosolutions
Seabed Geosolutions' Manta OBN - Credit: Seabed Geosolutions

Offshore seismic surveyor PXGEO has completed the acquisition of Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

"The acquisition includes a substantial ocean bottom node inventory,  handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property and project backlog. In addition, a significant number of personnel responsible for the successful delivery of over 44,000 sq. km. of OBN  projects have accepted employment with PXGEO," PXGEO said. It did not say how many people exactly had joined the company.

Duncan Eley, CEO of PXGEO said: "This is a key milestone for PXGEO,  enabling us to provide both towed streamer and OBN geophysical services to our global client base. The acquisition also brings an important portfolio of proprietary OBN technology to the company. 

"PXGEO is currently engaged on two flagship projects: an OBN crew and assets deployed in South America; and the PXGEO 2, our 14-streamer seismic vessel, acquiring data on a 4D project in East Asia. Both projects have successfully mobilized and are well-positioned to deliver safe, efficient and high-quality outcomes for the respective clients," Eley said.

Fugro first announced the agreement to sell Seabed Geosolutions to PXGEO back in March.

The company at the time said the agreed price was $16 million.

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy OBN Industry News Activity Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

Stena IceMax - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

Energean Charters Stena Drillship for Drilling Campaign...
Illustration only - An FPSO - Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor...


Trending Offshore News

Petrobras HQ - Image by Celso Pupo/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Pays Final Installment to Petrobras in Bribery...
Energy
Illustration: A Chevron platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico / Credit:steve coons/MarineTraffic.com

Chevron: No Plans to Shrink Oil & Gas Business
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Editorial

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor Sea Field Decommissioning

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor Sea Field Decommissioning

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine