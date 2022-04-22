First in Middle East: Aramco’s Survey Vessel Gets ABS' Infectious Disease Mitigation Notation

Aramco’s hydrographic survey vessel, KARAN 8, has become the first in the Middle East region and second worldwide to be awarded an ABS Infectious Disease Mitigation (IDM) notation.

ABS' IDM-A notation is offered to vessels that meet the arrangement requirements addressing the configuration of spaces that can be used for the isolation and segregation of crew, passengers, and onshore visitors, as well as the ventilation onboard and the interior surfaces of certain accommodation or working spaces.

The ABS-classed KARAN 8 has met the requirements outlined in the ABS “Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission on Board Marine and Offshore Assets,” which was developed from a range of independent governmental and commercial guidance, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The notation allows owners and operators to clearly demonstrate that the risks of infectious outbreaks have been considered. Helping marine and offshore assets become operationally resilient to the impacts of infectious diseases is vital today and will continue to be for the foreseeable future,” said Christopher Greenwood, ABS Director, Middle East Business Development.

“This project demonstrates both Aramco and ABS’ commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision and we are delighted to be able to support forward-thinking vessel owners such as Aramco and advance the cause of safety of crews and assets.”



Abdullah O. Al-Tewairqi, Manager of the Marine Department, Aramco, said: “The notation ensures business continuity for Aramco’s offshore operations by establishing proper isolation control of infectious diseases. This is an important milestone in continuing our journey with ABS verifying Aramco’s vessels meet the latest requirements while strengthening Aramco’s position as a world leader in enhancing offshore personnel well-being and promoting the development of pandemic mitigation measures.”