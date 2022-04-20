Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New COO and CFO for Eidesvik Offshore

April 20, 2022

An Eidesvik Offshore vessel - Credit: Eidesvik Offshore (file photo)
Norway-based offshore support vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has appointed Arve Nilsen as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ellen
Sofie Ottesen as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Nilsen comes from the position of Technical Manager in Eidesvik with responsibility for technology, purchasing, and IT. He has more than 30 years of industry and technology experience and has been with the Company for 13 years.

Ottesen comes from the position of Director of Sustainability in Eidesvik. She has more than 15 years of experience within the company from various
management positions such as Fleet Manager and Head of Eidesvik’s newbuilding department, Eidesvik said.

Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik commented: "The combination of vast industry experience and profound knowledge of Eidesvik’s operations makes Ellen Sofie Ottesen and Arve Nilsen the ideal candidates for these important positions within our management team. I am
confident that they will be a force in further developing Eidesvik’s operations and position as a technology competence center."

Tore Byberg, Eidesvik Offshore's previous CFO, tendered his resignation from his position earlier this month, to become CFO of Waterise AS, a company offering sustainable subsea water desalination globally.

