Boskalis to Install Power Packs on Offshore Energy Branch Vessels

Dutch marine and offshore energy services firm Boskalis said Monday it would convert vessels within its Offshore Energy division into hybrid vessels through the retrofitting of Energy Storage Systems, or ‘power packs’.

"The conversions, which entail a sizable capital investment, will reduce the vessels’ fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of up to twenty percent. The systems also provide a power supply and energy storage facility while the vessels are docked and contribute to quieter and more efficient operations offshore," Boskalis said.

Boskalis said the modifications would take two years to complete and will cover crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2, two construction support vessels and two diving support vessels, all of which have dynamic position DP2 capabilities.

"Boskalis already employs a range of technologies on board of its vessels, including special dashboards to enhance efficient fuel usage and the use of biofuels as an alternative to fossil fuels. Within Boskalis’ fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers, these measures have contributed to a twenty percent reduction in the vessels’ carbon intensity since 2011," Boskalis, which said.

"Reductions in emissions are, in part, dictated by the readiness and global availability of suitable alternatives to fossil fuels within the maritime industry. For this reason, as a member of a consortium, Boskalis is participating in a comprehensive, multi-year research program to accelerate the use of methanol as an alternative fuel within the sector. We continue to collaborate with our industry peers, knowledge institutions and other partners to develop the expertise and technology necessary for the industry to reach climate neutrality," the company said.