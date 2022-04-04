One-year Deal: Shell Books Maersk Drillship for Drilling Ops in Multiple Countries

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won contracts with Shell for the provision of its Maersk Voyager drillship for drilling services offshore multiple countries.

The contracts are expected to start in April 2022, with a total firm duration of one year. The total contract value is approximately $107.5 million, including a mobilization fee, but excluding integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses. The contracts include an additional one-year option.

"To support a strong operational performance in the campaigns, Maersk Drilling and Shell have agreed to implement the RigFlow solution delivered by Maersk Drilling subsidiary Horizon56. RigFlow standardizes and digitalizes the core workflows involved in well construction, including real-time exchange of information between onshore planning units, the offshore drilling teams, and the service companies supporting the operations," Maersk Drilling said.

“We’re excited to announce that we will be continuing the excellent collaboration that has now led to seven commitments for our rigs from Shell-affiliated operators in less than two years. This agreement will allow Maersk Voyager to showcase our ability to move swiftly and efficiently between jurisdictions and in this way support Shell with the efficiency gained from being able to plan in the longer term across several different operations. The highly capable Voyager crew recently drilled at a new world record water depth offshore Angola, and they’re ready to execute this multi-country campaign at the same high level of operational excellence,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.



Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2014. The rig was recently used by the French oil major TotalEnergies offshore Namibia, helping TotalEnergies make a significant discovery of light oil with associated gas on the Venus prospect.