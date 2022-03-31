XLCC to Order New Cable Laying Vessel

XLCC, the new high-voltage direct current (HVDC), renewable energy focused business in the U.K., said it has completed the concept design for a new cable laying vessel for planned delivery in the first half of 2025.

The newbuild is slated to support the Morocco – UK Power Project, XLCC's first client project, through the delivery of four 3,800km subsea HVDC cables from a wind and solar generation site in Morocco to the U.K.

Alan Mathers, XLCC director, said, “Our vessel will be, on delivery, the most sophisticated, capable and green cable layer in the world. With this capability, we will be able to deliver on increasing demands globally for HVDC cable deployment and fill a current and future void in the market.”

XLCC said it has teamed up with Salt Ship Design to develop the basic design of the vessel while working toward the selection of a shipyard to build it. The design has been developed from basic design stage in 3D engineering software for best definition of steel structures and interiors arrangement, the company added. Operational aspects of the cable handling have been studied in collaboration with MAATS Tech and Global Marine.

Tor Henning Vestbøstad, sales director of Salt Ship Design, said, “The design is now matured to the level ready for pricing at yards and we are glad to continue the development of the project for further maturing the details.”

XLCC has appointed V.Group to support with the technical development and construction of the vessel. V.Group’s strategic collaboration is being supported by expertise and capabilities through its technical services, SeaTec, and the yard selection and appointment through its procurement and contracting platform, MARCAS. The tender process is now underway, with the aim to select the successful yard by end Q2 2022. The design will soon be released for tender to an identified shortlist of capable shipyards.