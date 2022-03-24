Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PXGEO Taps CGG for OBN Seismic Imaging Project in Brazil

March 24, 2022

Credit: PXGEO
Credit: PXGEO

French offshore seismic surveyor CGG has secured a two-part Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic imaging project by PXGEOover the Sapinhoá Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

"The resulting data will bring improved geological insight to the asset operator, Petrobras, to assist with better management of oil recovery and production development," CGG said.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: "Although imaging the pre-salt is always challenging, the experts at our dedicated Rio research center are recognized for their ability to develop technologies tailored to the needs of each individual project and deliver high-quality pre-salt 4D OBN results.”

The baseline 3D seismic survey acquired by the PXGEO Poseidon OBN crew, covering 575 sq km, is already being processed at CGG’s Rio de Janeiro subsurface imaging center. 

CGG said its geoscientists were applying CGG’s latest proprietary imaging technologies, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, internal multiple attenuation and least-squares migration, to resolve challenging structural uncertainties in the pre-salt and gain better insight into the reservoir’s geomechanical behavior. 

CGG will process the 4D monitor survey after its planned acquisition, again by PXGEO, in 2023.

