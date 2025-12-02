Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for Mooring Asset Integrity Services

Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business line, has been awarded a three-year contract by Petrobras, to provide mooring asset integrity services.

With work due to commence in December 2025, Intermoor will deliver comprehensive quality assurance and traceability services across Petrobras’ extensive inventory of critical mooring components.

The long-term agreement covers the oversight of anchors, chains, wire and associated accessories, supporting Petrobras’ offshore operations portfolio across Brazil.

The scope includes Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag installation, dimensional and visual inspection of mooring equipment, triage of returned components and deployment of advanced 3D scanning and photogrammetry technologies.

Services will be executed across Petrobras’ facilities in Rio de Janeiro and Macaé, with potential expansion to additional sites nationwide.

“This award is a strong endorsement of our long-standing partnership with Petrobras and our commitment to the safe, efficient management of critical offshore infrastructure.

“By combining proven mooring expertise with innovative digital monitoring and inspection technologies, we provide insight and rapid responsiveness our customers need to protect assets, optimise performance and make confident decisions across the entire project lifecycle,” said David McGuire EVP, Intermoor at Acteon.