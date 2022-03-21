Aker Solutions Appoints SVP for Sustainability

Norwegian offshore energy services firm Aker Solutions has appointed Trine Svalestad to the new position of senior vice president for sustainability.

The company, for years mostly referred to as 'oilfield services company,' said Monday it "sees a significant increase in demand for its solutions powering the ongoing energy transition".

"Aker Solutions is a leading supplier to international oil and gas projects with multiple solutions to reduce carbon emissions. The company is also rapidly increasing its deliveries to renewable energy production," the company said.

Svalestad has experience from a range of management positions in Equinor, including leading compliance and governance processes, and heading the digitalization of the large Johan Sverdrup offshore field development. She is a Norwegian national with a Master of Law from the University of Bergen, Norway.

"Aker Solutions has not just set high targets for how it will reduce its own environmental footprint. The company has also established specific annual plans for how it will implement improvements for its own operations and enable customers to meet their global climate objectives. I am very keen to take a key role in this transition. I am looking forward to collaborating with all parts of the organization in delivering results, and in developing new business opportunities," said Svalestad.

Svalestad will start in her new position on May 1, reporting to Marianne Hagen, executive vice president and head of sustainability, HSSE and communications.

2/3 of Revenue from Low-carbon sector by 2030

"The urgency for climate action has never been higher and we are committed to being a driving force for the energy transition. By 2030, low-carbon solutions and renewables will make up two-thirds of our revenue, becoming the largest part of our business. I am welcoming Trine to our team to work on reducing both our own, and our customers’ emissions, and at the same time contributing to develop our renewables offering. Trine will take on the responsibility for the full scope of the sustainability agenda," said Hagen.

For the coming years, Aker Solutions forecasts significant increase in its activities as a key supplier, and this includes a 20 percent growth already in 2022, the company said.



"Throughout 2022, we plan to recruit more than 2,000 new experts on our team. Even before this campaign has really begun, we have been approached by many of the industry’s best talents within a wide range of disciplines. We see that our central role in the acceleration of the global energy shift is highly motivating for skilled people across all countries, cultures, and age groups," said Hagen.