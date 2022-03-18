Worley Wins Offshore Wind Substation Engineering Gig with Keppel O&M

Australian engineering firm Worley has won awarded a contract with Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine for engineering services for the construction of two offshore substation platforms (OSS) for a wind farm project.

"We'll provide detailed design engineering services and procurement and fabrication support for the two OSS topsides modules," Worley said Friday.

"Earlier this year, we completed topsides optimization studies to reduce size and weight of the OSS modules to minimize expenditure during the fabrication and installation phases. We’ll now continue to the next phase of the project, which is scheduled to be fully operational by 2025," Worley said.

Worley said Friday that the second OSS would be a replica of the first by using digital replication and 3D model technology.

“Being part of a project that supports the energy transition through the development of new energy practices aligns with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Rob Langford, Senior Director Offshore Wind US. “This contract adds to our portfolio of offshore substation projects and by working with Keppel, it defines that global supply chain collaboration is paving the way for the future of the energy industry.”

Keppel Offshore & Marine said in November 2021 it had secured a contract from an undisclosed renewable energy company to build two offshore substation topsides (OSS) worth around S$110 million.

Keppel O&M, through its subsidiary Keppel Fels, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning for the topside modules of two OSS. This excludes the OSS foundations, as well as certain electrical components to be provided by the client. The news of the new contract came after the company in September 2021 completed the construction of two offshore substations for offshore wind giant Ørsted.

Earlier in 2021, Keppel, known for its offshore drilling rig construction business, said it would undergo a major transformation, look for opportunities as a developer and integrator of offshore energy and infrastructure assets, and exit the offshore rig building business.







