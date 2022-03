Senior U.S. officials have talked with oil company executives in regards to the Ukraine crisis and high oil prices, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Pskai declined to identify what oil companies officials have had conversations with.

"We clearly met with them and remain engaged with them as we do with many private sector companies," Psaki said.





(Reuters - Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)