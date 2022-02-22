Aker Solutions, Dril-Quip Team Up to Offer Subsea Injection Systems for CCUS Projects

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction services firm Aker Solutions and the U.S.-based offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip have entered into a Collaboration Agreement to offer subsea injection systems for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) projects.

Dril-Quip will provide Aker Solutions with CO2 injection Xmas trees and wellheads that will be fully integrated into a larger subsea injection system to deliver technology purposely designed for the injection and storage of CO2.

Under the deal, Aker Solutions and Dril-Quip have agreed to work together to target the Northern Endurance Project in the UK, maximizing local content from both organizations.

The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), which BP leads as operator, will provide the common infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from emitters across the Humber and Teesside in the UK to secure offshore storage in the Endurance aquifer in the Southern North Sea.

In October 2021, The Northern Endurance Partnership’s East Coast Cluster, which includes Net Zero Teesside, was selected as a priority cluster in phase-1 of the UK Government’s Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage cluster sequencing process.