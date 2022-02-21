Petrofac Partners Up with Dutch Floating Wind Tech Firm Seawind

Petrofac, an oilfield services giant with increasing offshore wind aspirations, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seawind Ocean Technology, a developer of a "unique" floating offshore wind energy system.

Netherlands-based Seawind has developed proprietary two-bladed floating wind turbines integrated with what is said to be a unique concrete floating structure suitable for installation in all seas, including cyclonic regions and ultra-deep waters.

Petrofac will initially support design verification of the system and after that, it will be positioned to provide project management/EPCm services in connection with Seawind’s first 6.2MW floating offshore wind turbine demonstrator, due for deployment in European waters by the first quarter of 2024.



The two companies will work together to combine Seawind’s floating offshore wind expertise and Petrofac’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and energy project delivery track record.

Under the terms of the agreement, they will collaborate on the delivery of early floating offshore wind plant concessions, initially in the Mediterranean Sea and subsequently in other European and global locations, as well as work towards the electrification of other offshore energy assets.



John Pearson, COO of New Energy Services at Petrofac, said: "The recent ScotWind offshore wind leasing announcement signals major commitment towards achieving the UK’s Net Zero ambitions. More than half the awards were granted for floating wind projects, which we consider a major driver of our growth ambitions in the new energy sector.

“We look forward to deploying more than a decade of offshore wind expertise in support of Seawind Ocean Technology and the growing floating wind sector.”

Vincent Dewulf, CEO of Seawind Ocean Technology, commented: “Today we are delighted to announce our strategic collaboration with Petrofac which will strengthen our execution capability for our promising initial projects. Petrofac assures delivery for its clients through innovation and technology, with proven results. Seawind has developed a unique patented technology that deploys the teetering hinge two-blade wind turbine technology, which has many benefits for offshore application. Assembly of the complete system is made in a harbor with land-based cranes, no installation vessels are required for installation at sea.”



