Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Semco Maritime to Spruce Up 'Floatel Superior'

February 11, 2022

©Semco Maritime
©Semco Maritime

Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has awarded a contract to Semco Maritime for service work on the semi-submersible accommodation unit Floatel Superior.

The harsh environment accommodation rig is expected to dock at Hanøytangen in Norway, in mid-February. The rig was last year deployed offshore Norway, supporting Var Energi's Balder FPU work, and, according to available info is scheduled to start working for Equinor in April 2022.

Semco said Friday that the service contract work on the rig would be completed during February and March 2022. It includes dry-docking of Floatel Superior, installation of thrusters, and various service activities, including cleaning, surface treatment, repairs, and system tests.

"The project is expected to employ around 100 people at Semco Maritime’s yard facility at Hanøytangen, which has Northern Europe’s largest operating dry-dock of 125x125x17 meters, accommodation with single beds for 365 workers and several quays with depth ranging from 17-90 meters at quayside," Semco said.

Floatel Superior, equipped with Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class, can accommodate 440 people in single bed cabins. It has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the rig and the host installation. 

Floatel International and Semco Maritime most recently cooperated in 2018 when Floatel Victory flotel was serviced at Hanøytangen.

Worth noting, in September 2021, Floatel International moved its head office to Oslo and changed its tax domicile to Norway.

Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Rigs Europe Industry News Offshore Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Thai Navy

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East...
©Damen

Gallery: Damen's 'Ground-breaking' Fast Crew Supplier...


Trending Offshore News

(Map by Equinor)

TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Deepwater...
Gulf of Mexico
©namning/AdobeStock

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?
Insights

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Semco Maritime to Spruce Up 'Floatel Superior'

Semco Maritime to Spruce Up 'Floatel Superior'

Solstad Offshore Sells Two AHTS Vessels

Solstad Offshore Sells Two AHTS Vessels

Acteon's InterMoor Fit For Offshore Renewables

Acteon's InterMoor Fit For Offshore Renewables

Heerema's Giant Crane Vessel Sleipnir to Install LNG BCM on INPEX's Ichthys Explorer Platform

Heerema's Giant Crane Vessel Sleipnir to Install LNG BCM on INPEX's Ichthys Explorer Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine