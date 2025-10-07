Robosys Automation Secures Offshore Wind Vessel Retrofit Contract

Robosys Automation, a leader in maritime autonomy, vessel control systems, and smart shipping solutions, has announced that it has secured a new contract to retrofit a 26-meter Damen 2610 Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) Twin Axe High Speed Support Vessel (HSSV), with its flagship VOYAGER AI advanced maritime autonomy software.

The vessel, built in 2015 to Lloyd’s Register classification standards, is powered by twin Caterpillar C32 engines with direct drives and is equipped with an Alphatron autopilot, Böning control system, Bosch Rexroth ship controls, and a Hydrosta bow thruster system.

This integration will be the second such type using Robosys’ VOYAGER AI into a CTV (Crew Transfer Vessel), having previously retrofitted a similar Damen 26m CTV with the VOYAGER AI Autonomous Navigation System (ANS) in 2019.

These onboard systems will be integrated with Robosys’ VOYAGER AI, enabling Remote Control as well as enhanced safe Autonomous Navigation and safe and smart decision-making capabilities using integrated Electronic Navigation Charts (ENCs) for route/path planning and re-planning validation and COLREGS based Collision Avoidance.

The contract, awarded by an undisclosed European client, involves a comprehensive retrofit to ensure optimal performance of the VOYAGER AI platform in real-world offshore support operations, including crew transfers, logistics, and dynamic positioning tasks.

VOYAGER AI offers scalable levels of autonomy, ranging from decision-support to fully autonomous operations, and is built to integrate with existing vessel control systems with minimal disruption.

With global demand for offshore wind accelerating, this deployment demonstrates how intelligent autonomy solutions can play a critical role in future-proofing vessel operations and supporting net-zero ambitions.