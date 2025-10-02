Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway Clears Harbour Energy’s Drilling Op in North Sea

Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Harbour Energy a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 35/8-8 S in production license 248 LS and 248 B.

The license is operated by Harbour Energy with 60% working interest, with Petoro as partner, holding a 40% stake.

Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible will be used for the drilling operation.

The Transocean Norge is of Moss Maritime CS60/sixth generation design, built at Jurong Shipyard Pte in 2015 and upgraded in 2018.

