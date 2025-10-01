NSMP Receives First Gas from Shell’s Victory Field in North Sea

Oner and developer of large-scale midstream oil and gas infrastructure North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) has received first gas from Shell’s Victory field in the UK North Sea.

The start-up of the Victory field marks the first new gas from the West of Shetland since 2017 and the first new gas field into the St Fergus Gas Terminal since the Martin Linge field in 2021.

Shell, the full owner and operator of the field, started production on September 30. The peak production is estimated at around 150 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, or around 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at full capacity.

Gas from the Victory field will be transported via NSMP’s 234km Shetland Islands Regional Gas Export (SIRGE) pipeline into the Frigg UK Association (FUKA) pipeline.

As one of the UK’s most significant subsea infrastructure assets, the FUKA pipeline has the capacity to carry 36 million cubic meters of gas per day.

From there, Victory gas will be delivered to the St Fergus Gas Terminal in north-east Scotland, where it is processed to provide a safe and reliable source of energy to the UK economy.

“I congratulate Shell on delivering an exemplary project and first gas from the Victory field. NMSP’s infrastructure delivers high reliability and availability for all of our customers. We are delighted to support Shell in supplying gas to meet the UK’s demand.

“Home-grown gas production is a national asset underpinning energy security and economic growth. Critical projects like Victory enable the oil and gas industry to reduce the UK’s reliance on imported LNG, while safeguarding UK jobs and communities,” said Angela Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at NSMP.