Shell's Victory Gas Field in North Sea Comes On Stream

Shell has started production from the Victory gas field in the UK North Sea, located approximately 47 km north-west of the Shetland Islands.

Shell is the full owner and operator of the field, whose peak production is estimated at around 150 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, or around 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at full capacity.

Gas will be extracted via a single subsea well and will be connected to an existing pipeline network and transported to the Shetland Gas Plant. Using existing infrastructure helps to reduce operational emissions.

From there it will be piped to the Scottish mainland at St Fergus near Peterhead, where it will be fed into the national gas network.

At full capacity, Victory field will produce enough gas to heat almost 900,000 homes per year. Most of the field’s recoverable gas is expected to be extracted by the end of the decade.

"Gas fields like Victory play a crucial role in the UK’s energy security, and the country will rely on them for decades to come. They provide an essential fuel we need now, and act as a partner to intermittent renewables as we move through the energy transition.

“By developing fields like Victory next to existing infrastructure, we are making sure our production in the UK North Sea remains cost competitive and reduces operational emissions,” said Simon Roddy, Shell UK Upstream Senior Vice President.

Victory will transfer to the new independent joint venture Adura, which will be jointly owned by Shell (50%) and Equinor (50%).

Work continues towards securing regulatory approvals for the creation of Adura, which is anticipated by the end of 2025.