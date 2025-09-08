Shell and Equinor Name CEO for UK Oil and Gas Joint Venture

Equinor and Shell have appointed Neil McCulloch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Nicoletta Giadrossi as Chair of their offshore U.K. incorporated joint venture, Adura.

The appointments mark a key step in establishing Adura as the U.K. North Sea’s largest independent oil and gas producer.

McCulloch brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the energy sector, with a strong track record in improving operational and safety performance. He is currently the CEO of Spirit Energy, and has championed the role of oil and gas in supporting the UK’s energy transition.

The creation of Adura was announced in December 2024, following the decision by Equinor and Shell to combine their U.K. offshore oil and gas assets into a new incorporated joint venture.

Adura will sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the U.K. and beyond, headquartered at the Silver Fin building in Aberdeen city centre.

Work continues towards securing regulatory approvals, with launch of Adura anticipated by the end of 2025.

Giadrossi is an experienced Chair and Non-Executive Director in listed and private companies in Energy and Infrastructure. She has led four boards and is currently chairing MSX International, a global company providing technical services to the mobility sector. Giadrossi is also a board member in Vopak NV, the global storage infrastructure company, and in Renew Global plc, the leading renewables producer in India.

“I’m honoured to lead Adura at this pivotal moment. Adura has a clear purpose — to deliver secure energy for the UK. I look forward to working with our talented team to build a business that is operationally excellent, future-focused, and grounded in strong values,” said McCulloch.