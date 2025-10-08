Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted Maintains US Sunrise Wind Plan for H2 2027

© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen
© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted maintains a plan to complete its offshore Sunrise Wind project in the United States in the second half of 2027, the company's CEO Rasmus Errboe told reporters on Tuesday.

Orsted has meanwhile fully resumed work on the 80% complete U.S. Revolution Wind project, after a federal judge last month lifted a work-stop order the company had received from the administration of President Donald Trump in August.

Orsted still expects Revolution Wind to begin operations in the second half of 2026, Errboe said.

(Reuters)

Energy Government Update Industry News Activity Production USA US offshore wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: EDF Group)

Bureau Veritas Certifies 25MW French Floating Wind Farm
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi’s Low Pressure Project Bolsters Production at...
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Shell's Victory Gas Field in North Sea Comes On Stream
The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Bolster Åsgard Production with Subsea...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Orsted Maintains US Sunrise Wind Plan for H2 2027

Orsted Maintains US Sunrise Wi

Nigeria Commissions Floating Storage and Offloading Vessel

Nigeria Commissions Floating S

Lithuania Scraps Second Offshore Wind Tender as Only One Bidder Applies

Lithuania Scraps Second Offsho

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine