What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

Working underneath the world’s waters is a challenge in and of itself, a challenge exacerbated if an operator does not have a clear picture of the make-up of the seabed with insights on the potential traps that might await. Seequent are experts that understand the underground; offering a full suite of earth-modelling, analysis, data management and software that has touches across industries. Matt Grove, Regional Segment Manager Offshore, Seequent discusses the value proposition for a broad swath of subsea industries, from offshore oil and gas to offshore renewables; dredging to subsea cabling; with emerging opportunities including carbon capture and storage.

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

TotalEnergies to Roll Out Cognite AI Platform Across Upstream Assets

Motive Offshore Expands Presence in Norway with New Acquisition

Ørsted, POSCO Group Team Up for 1.4GW South Korean Offshore Wind Project

