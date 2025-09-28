What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

Working underneath the world’s waters is a challenge in and of itself, a challenge exacerbated if an operator does not have a clear picture of the make-up of the seabed with insights on the potential traps that might await. Seequent are experts that understand the underground; offering a full suite of earth-modelling, analysis, data management and software that has touches across industries. Matt Grove, Regional Segment Manager Offshore, Seequent discusses the value proposition for a broad swath of subsea industries, from offshore oil and gas to offshore renewables; dredging to subsea cabling; with emerging opportunities including carbon capture and storage.