Lithuania Scraps Second Offshore Wind Tender as Only One Bidder Applies

Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) has announced that the second offshore wind tender, which targeted the development 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea, failed as it attracted only one bid.

NERC informed that only one participant had registered to participate in Lithuania’s second offshore wind tender before the deadline, which means the tender is deemed invalid.

According to Lithuania’s Law on Renewable Energy, a tender is considered not to have taken place if fewer than two participants register to take part in it.

Applications for participation in this tender were accepted from June 9 to September 8, 2025.

The tender procedures were temporarily suspended by a government decision and later resumed on October 6, with applications accepted until October 7 inclusive.

As reported earlier, Ignitis Group, a Lithuanian state-owned energy holding company, confirmed it submitted a bid in the tender.

On October 8, tender committee today decided to propose that NERC deem the tender as having not taken place. The corresponding resolution will be adopted at the next NERC meeting.

NERC has emphasized that the decision to announce a new tender rests with the government.

The tender committee consists of two NERC representatives and one representative each delegated by the Ministry of Energy, the Competition Council, the Lithuanian Energy Agency, Vilnius University, and Kaunas University of Technology.

