Ignitis Group Places Bid for 700MW Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Tender

Ignitis Group, a Lithuanian state-owned energy holding company, has submitted a bid for the rights to develop at least 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea, as part of Lithuanian state-backed auction.

Ignitis Group participated in the tender through ‘Ignitis renewables projektai 5’, whose sole shareholder is Ignitis Renewables.

Under the tender regulations, the potential developer can submit either the development fee or request support in the form of a two-way contract for difference in the range between €75.45/MWh and €125.74 /MWh, which is partially indexed until obtaining generation permit, but not longer than eight years from obtaining development and operation permit.

The tender was relaunched on June 9, 2025 and continued by October 7, 2025.

The winner is expected to be announced by the National Energy Regulatory Council, which is overseeing the process by the end of 2025.

“Ignitis Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its green capacities four times from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. Current Group’s installed green capacities amount to 2.1 GW,” the company said.