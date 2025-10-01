Vard Delivers Windward Offshore’s First CSOV

Windward Offshore has taken delivery of its first Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), Windward Athens, built by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard.

The vessel represents a major milestone on Windward Offshore’s growth path and marks the company’s entry into operations with its dedicated CSOV fleet.

The Windward Athens is designed to support installation, commissioning, and maintenance activities in offshore wind farms.

Measuring 87.5 meters in length with a 19.5-meter beam, she offers accommodation for up to 120 people and is equipped with the latest technology for safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.

This includes a motion-compensated gangway, advanced crane systems and hybrid propulsion technology prepared for future operation on green methanol.

Windward Athens is now being prepared to service and support major offshore wind projects in Europe.

The vessel is currently being readied for its first charter, which will commence immediately with RWE, for which Windward Offshore will supply two vessels until the end of 2026.

Windward Offshore’s vessels will be used until the two service operation vessels (SOVs) from the North Star are available, for which RWE signed the long-term charter agreements in August 2025.

With three additional sister CSOVs, Windward Paris, Windward Munich and Windward Hamburg, currently under construction, Windward Offshore is building one of the most modern and capable service fleets in the market.

Together, these vessels will form the backbone of the company’s offering and enable Windward Offshore to provide integrated solutions for the entire offshore wind lifecycle.

“The delivery of Windward Athens is a defining moment for Windward Offshore. The on-time delivery of Windward Athens is not only a testament to the strong commitment and excellent work of the Windward team but also the professionalism of Vard and the equipment makers selected for our four vessels.

“Being the first vessel in our fleet, she is the anchor stone for the high-quality and reliable services we will provide to the offshore wind industry,” said Benjamin Vordemfelde, Managing Director, Windward Offshore.