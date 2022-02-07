3-Year Deal: Sparrows to Keep Maintaining Cranes on Serica's Bruce Platform

Engineering and maintenance services firm Sparrows Group has secured a three-year contract award from Serica Energy for crane operations and maintenance services on the UK North Sea platform, Bruce.

Sparrows will provide resident focal points, onshore engineering, operations, and maintenance services including engineering and technical support on-site, refurbishment and repairs, as well as lifting equipment inspection as part of the scope of work.

Sparrows has held the contract with Serica Energy since 2018, but, prior to the change in ownership, worked with BP on the installation for more than two decades. In addition, last year Sparrows was awarded a further scope of work to provide additional maintenance riggers to complement the existing contract which included operators and lifting competent persons (LCPs).

Stewart Mitchell, CEO at Sparrows, said: “We’ve had a positive start to 2022, this contract extension – and additional scope for personnel – really demonstrates the confidence and trust that Serica Energy has in Sparrows and our offering.

“We’ve been working on the Bruce platform since the late 90s and have a lot of historical knowledge of the asset. We’re delighted to continue our legacy there with renewed crane operation and maintenance services for the coming years.”