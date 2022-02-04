Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK's Oil and Gas Authority to Start Search for New CEO

February 4, 2022

Andy Samuel - ©OGA
Andy Samuel - ©OGA

UK oil and gas industry regulator Oil and Gas Authority is set to start a search for a new CEO, as the current CEO Andy Samuel is expected to step down in December 2022.

OGA said: "As has been long agreed Andy Samuel will be stepping down as Chief Executive of OGA in December after 8 highly successful years."

The Board is planning ahead to ensure a smooth transition. Our intention is to appoint a successor in the summer so that the Appointee can take up the role in time to allow for a period of handover with Andy.

"We have appointed Russell Reynolds to support us in the appointment and the search process will commence shortly."

Andy Samuel was appointed the inaugural CEO of the then newly formed independent UK regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), in 2015.

Prior to this role, he was Managing Director of BG Group’s Exploration and Production in Europe.

People & Companies Regulations People Europe Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger Rig Starts Equinor...
Image: Wintershall DEA (File Photo)

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - FPSO Flare © Teimuraz/AdobeStock

FPSO Explodes Offshore Nigeria
FPSO
Huisman and BMS crane (left), Mammoet SK350 crane (right) - Image shared by Mammoet

Cranes: Mammoet Investigating Potential Patent...
Cranes

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

DOF Subsea Bags Three-year MPSV Charter with Exxon in Australia

DOF Subsea Bags Three-year MPSV Charter with Exxon in Australia

Shell's Partners Confirm Oil Discovery at Graff-1 Well Offshore Namibia

Shell's Partners Confirm Oil Discovery at Graff-1 Well Offshore Namibia

Rystad on Nigerian FPSO Explosion: 'No Impact on Oil Price. Environmental Implications Still Hard to Quantify'

Rystad on Nigerian FPSO Explosion: 'No Impact on Oil Price. Environmental Implications Still Hard to Quantify'

UK's Oil and Gas Authority to Start Search for New CEO

UK's Oil and Gas Authority to Start Search for New CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine