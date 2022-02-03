OSM Takes Over Management of Norside Cetus Vessel

Maritime and offshore serivce provider OSM Maritime Group has taken over the ship management of the soon to be converted platform supply vessel Norside Cetus.

The vessel will be converted into a walk-to-work vessel, to serve the offshore wind industry.

The vessel, built in 2016 and previously known as Blue King, is owned by the Norwegian offshore wind contractor Norside Wind.

"The entire Norside fleet is currently all under OSM technical management and it consists of three modern and very capable walk-to-work vessels," OSM said.

The vessel will in the coming months undergo several upgrades with installation of battery pack, a walk-to-work gangway system, a crane and a large accommodation expansion.

The scheduled conversion is set to be completed this coming August. With the extra berths, the newly-renamed Norside Cetus will have a combined capacity of up to 60 personnel.