Equinor's Ginny Exploration Well Comes Up Dry

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has drilled a dry well on the Ginny exploration prospect 6407/9-13 in the Norwegian Sea, and the drilling operations are now being concluded, OKEA, a partner in the project said Wednesday.

The well, in production license PL1060, had targeted both an Upper Jurassic (Ginny) and a Middle Jurassic (Hermine) prospect located between the Galtvort and Hasselmus discoveries.

The license is located northwest of the Draugen field, which is operated by OKEA.

Equinor drilled the well using Seadrill's 6th generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig West Hercules.

"The well is characterized as a dry well and will now be plugged and abandoned once data acquisition is completed," OKEA said.

Data acquired in the well will be used to evaluate the further potential in the licence, which includes the Galtvort discovery, and support OKEA's other exploration activities in the area. More information on the final well result will be published by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate in due course.

According to Longboat Energy, also a partner, the well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,319 meters below sea level and encountered the target reservoirs water wet.

Equinor Energy AS (operator) holds 31% WI, OKEA ASA 40% WI, Chrysaor Norge AS 20% WI and Longboat Energy Norge AS 9% WI in the PL1060 license.

Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat, said: "Although this was the least impactful target in our portfolio, we are disappointed that the Ginny and Hermine prospects were not successful, particularly given their location between discoveries of similar age and structure.

"In the meantime, the company is looking forward to continuing the fully funded well program with the Kveikje well expected to spud next month, the Cambozola well spudding in the spring and Copernicus in the summer."