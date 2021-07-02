Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Norwegian oilfield services giant Aker Solutions has won a contract from the Norwegian oil firm OKEA to modify the Draugen offshore platform to enable the processing of gas from the Hasselmus discovery which will be tied into the platform.

The contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of new equipment.

Aker Solutions said the contract was a sizeable one, meaning it's worth between NOK 200 million ($23,2 million) and NOK 700 million ($81,2 million).

The scope covers hook-up of the new riser, a new inlet arrangement with electrical heater, new inlet scrubber, valve arrangement, revamp of gas export compressors and modifications of the condensate train.

"We look forward to working with OKEA in this project. Aker Solutions has a strong and dedicated team with proven experience in delivering offshore modifications, safely and with top quality. Our efficient and flexible execution model will ensure minimum interruption of the ongoing production," said Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ electrification, modifications and maintenance business.

The 190 work-years contract will be executed from Norway with prefabrication work in Egersund, engineering, procurement and project management in Trondheim and Kristiansund and other services offshore.

The work starts immediately and is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.

The Hasselmus field is located 145 kilometers north of Kristiansund in the Norwegian Sea. It is a single well subsea development solution with tie-back to the Draugen platform.

Earlier on Thursday, Subsea Integration Alliance, a Subsea 7 - OneSubsea partnership, also announced a 'sizeable' contract for the Hasselmus gas field development with OKEA. Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

Subsea 7 said that the project work scope awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance covered the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea pipelines (SURF) for the subsea well with direct tie-back to Draugen production platform. The Hasselmus project sits seven kilometers north west of the Draugen platform in the southern Norwegian Sea.

The SURF scope comprises approximately nine kilometers of pipe-in-pipe flowline and associated structures in water depths of approximately 250 meters, Subsea 7 said.