Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seacat's New Offshore Wind Support Vessel Sporting Yacht Racing Tech

January 26, 2022

Credit: Chartwell Marine
Credit: Chartwell Marine

Offshore vessel designer Chartwell Marine on Wednesday announced the launch of its "market-first" offshore energy support vessel (OESV) with hydrofoils, in partnership with marine design & engineering consultancy, BAR Technologies (BAR Tech). 

Seacat Sceptre, built at the Diverse Marine yard in Cowes, Isle of Wight, for OESV operator, Seacat Services, will now undergo sea trials prior to its handover.

"Hydrofoils, re-popularized and matured as a technology in high-end yacht racing, lift the hull in the water in transit to reduce frictional resistance, thereby improving energy efficiency and stability. The Foil Optimisation and Stability System (FOSS), developed and patented by BAR Technologies, combines their America’s Cup heritage and expertise with Chartwell’s industry-leading track record in award-winning high-speed vessel design to resolve the mounting emissions and energy efficiency challenges facing the offshore energy support sector," Chartwell said. 

FOSS reduces hull resistance by positioning the lifting foil near the transom and controlling the running trim to ensure the hull is operating at its most efficient trims across the speed range. As well as contributing a 30% improvement in energy efficiency through wake reduction, FOSS improves seakeeping and handling through general motion damping, active roll and trim response, and improved maneuverability and stability in varying sea conditions, the company explained.

According to the press release issued Wednesday, Seacat Sceptre’s FOSS system is the first in this series of collaborative designs developed by Chartwell and BAR Tech, with BARTech 30 vessel design anticipated for launch in the summer of 2022. First orders for both designs have been placed by Seacat Services.


Vessels Activity Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: F&G

Friede and Goldman's WTIV Integrated Feeder Barge Gets ABS...

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine