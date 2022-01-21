HeliService to Provide Offshore Helicopter Services for Vestas in Taiwan

Danish offshore wind turbine maker Vestas has recently signed a long-term deal with German offshore helicopter service firm HeliService to support Vestas' offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Starting from the summer of 2023, HeliService will provide Offshore Helicopter Services in Taiwan with two new Leonardo AW169 in support of the construction and operations phases of the wind projects.

Oliver Freiland, CEO HeliService said: "We are proud to have been selected for this prestigious project and thank Vestas for their trust in HeliService. Taiwan is probably the most exciting offshore wind market at this moment in time. HeliService is looking forward to establishing offshore wind helicopter operations in Taiwan. It is a great opportunity for HeliService and for the helicopter industry to demonstrate how offshore wind project operations can benefit from the use of helicopters.”

Jesper Schmidt-Hansen, Lead Aviation Specialist at Vestas said:"Vestas is excited to bring the competencies and experience of Heli Service to Taiwan in support of future Vestas offshore wind projects. Helicopters will play an important role in the logistical setup to ensure we can deliver industry-leading solutions to our customers.”