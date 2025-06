Brazil's Brava Energia signed a $65 million deal to sell a 50% stake in midstream natural gas infrastructure assets in the state of Rio Grande do Norte to PetroReconcavo, the companies said in separate filings.

The assets include two natural gas processing units, the Livramento/Guamare pipeline, and equipment used to store liquefied natural gas.





(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)