UK Firm Seeks Suppliers to Build Full-Scale Tidal Energy Prototype

Tidal Technologies Limited (TTL) has launched a procurement process for the equipment supply, manufacturing and installation of components for its first full-scale tidal energy prototype.

The procurement process is for the build out of TTL’s next-generation offshore tidal stream energy platform (TT2).

TT2 aims to drastically reduce the operation and maintenance costs of tidal turbines while improving efficiency in medium-energy tides

The TT2 platform features a reinforced concrete Gravity Base Structure (GBS) supporting a steel superstructure and two vertical axis turbines.

The design allows for efficient sea transportation and deployment, with the potential to generate clean, predictable energy from medium speed tidal currents, the company claims.

"This tender represents a major milestone in bringing our innovative tidal energy technology to market. We're seeking experienced partners who can help us deliver this cutting-edge renewable energy solution that will contribute significantly to the UK's clean energy targets,” said David Scott, Founding Director at TTL.

The project will be deployed at the Morlais Demonstration Zone (MDZ) in North Wales, with construction and assembly taking place in Pembroke or Liverpool.

TTL welcomes expressions of interest from experienced companies with capabilities in marine concrete structure construction, offshore steel fabrication, turbine and electrical component supply, precision mechanical engineering, marine electrical systems integration, offshore transportation and installation, subsea cable supply and installation and EPC services for large marine or offshore infrastructure

"We're committed to building strong partnerships with our supply chain. This procurement process has been designed to identify suppliers who can not only meet our technical requirements but also share our vision for advancing tidal energy as a key component of the UK's renewable energy mix,” added Jim ConybeareCross, Founder Director at TTL.

The deadline for submission of interest has been set for July 4, 2025.