Suriname: TotalEnergies Extends Maersk Valiant Drillship Contract

French oil company TotalEnergies has exercised an option to have Maersk Drilling's drillship Maersk Valiant drill one more well in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname.

The contract extension is planned to last 100 days, with work beginning in March 2022, continuing directly from the rig's already agreed-upon work scope.

The contract value of the extension is about $20.5 million, including integrated services provided. Two one-well options remain on Maersk Valiant’s contract with TotalEnergies.

Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated Managed Pressure Drilling capability which was delivered in 2013.